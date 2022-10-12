Indonesia to investigate cases of fatal kidney injury among children

JAKARTA - Indonesia will investigate cases of acute kidney injury which has caused the deaths of more than 20 children in its capital Jakarta this year, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The probe comes as the authorities in Gambia said nearly 70 children died from acute kidney injury after taking a locally-sold paracetamol syrup used to treat fever.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert on Oct 5 which said that laboratory analysis of four products made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals had found unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury. The four brands are: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Indonesia's drug regulator said the syrups were not registered in the country.

Health ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril told Reuters that 131 cases of acute kidney injury have been found nationwide since January, citing data from the country's paediatric association. The total number of deaths nationwide is still being determined, he said.

He added that the cases in Gambia are not related to those in Indonesia.

Separately, the Jakarta health agency said there have been a total of 31 cases reported in the city since January, of which 68 per cent have been fatal.

The health ministry said it is talking to the WHO experts who are investigating the case in Gambia. The ministry has also formed a team with the country's paediatric association and a Jakarta-based hospital to look into the matter.

The health ministry said early findings point to potential intoxication as a cause of the illness, but no definitive cause has been found yet. The ministry said further research was needed.

Indian authorities said on Wednesday they found 12 violations of good practices at a factory of Maiden and halted production of cough syrups at the plant.

The Straits Times understands that the four brands of syrups are not available in Singapore.