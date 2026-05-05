Indonesia, Japan sign defence cooperation agreement

JAKARTA - Indonesia and Japan signed a defence co-operation agreement on Monday (May 4), officials said, which includes co-operation in the defence industry, human development and disaster mitigation measures.

Here are some details about the agreement:

Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin signed the agreement with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Jakarta.

"We have both agreed to promote substantive co-operation in the defence industry and development of our personnel, whilst taking into account our respective national interests," Sjafrie said before the signing ceremony, in an audio recording shared by the Indonesian Defence Ministry.

Koizumi called the agreement a "compass" and "crucial milestone" that will guide defence co-operation between the two countries.

The ministers did not elaborate on exact areas of co-operation.

Japan scrapped a ban on overseas arms sales last month as the country seeks to strengthen its defence industry.

The ministers also held a bilateral meeting where they discussed collaboration on maritime security, joint military exercises, and military hardware and defence technology, Koizumi said.

"Amid an increasingly complex and tense international situation, such as in Iran, deepening defence co-operation between Japan and Indonesia... will make a significant contribution to peace and stability, not only for both countries but also for the region," Koizumi said through a translator.

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