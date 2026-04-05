'Mysterious glowing object' seen streaking through Indonesian skies

Residents in Indonesia's Lampung and Banten on Saturday (April 4) reported seeing a "mysterious glowing object" streaking across the skies, with some speculating that it may have been a meteor shower.

The video of the object with trailing flames went viral on social media.

Some expressed concern, fearing that the object could be a missile or military projectile due to the accompanying loud, rambling sound.

In a statement published on Sunday, the Indonesian National Police (INP) said the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has confirmed that it was space debris re-entering the atmosphere and not a natural celestial body or military munitions.

"The bright object witnessed by residents, which appeared to break into several pieces, was the remains of a Chinese CZ-3B rocket," Indonesian news agency Antara quoted BRIN astronomy professor Thomson Djamaluddin as saying.

Professor Thomas said that orbit analysis showed the debris was part of China's Long March 3B (CZ-3B) rocket, moving from the direction of India towards the Indian Ocean.

Explaining the phenomenon, he added: "As the object entered the dense atmosphere, it continued moving while burning and breaking apart."

In its statement, the police also assured the public that such re-entries are monitored, adding that it serves a reminder of the increasing density of space junk in low Earth orbit.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) Orbital Debris Programme Office, debris left in orbits below 600km normally fall back to Earth within several years, while those at altitudes of 800km may take centuries.

In a set of frequently asked questions, Nasa's programme office said that most of the debris do not survive the severe heat that occurs during re-entry.

"Components which do survive are most likely to fall into the oceans or other bodies of water or onto sparsely populated regions like the Canadian Tundra, the Australian Outback or Siberia.

"During the last 50 years an average of one catalogued piece of debris fell back to Earth each day. No serious injury or significant property damage caused by re-entering debris has been confirmed," it added.

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