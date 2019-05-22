Careers

Indonesia to limit social media features to prevent hoaxes: Minister

Indonesia to limit social media features to prevent hoaxes: Minister
People protest outside the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) office in Jakarta.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
May 22, 2019

JAKARTA - Indonesia will partially block social media to prevent the spread of hoaxes after violence in the capital, Jakarta, following the announcement of official election results, the chief security minister said on Wednesday.

"To avoid provocations, the spread of fake news through the community, we will limit access to certain features on social media," said Wiranto, who uses one name.

Six people were killed in unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta on Tuesday night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo won last month's election.

ALSO READ: Indonesian police arrest at least 20 amid post-election violence

More about

INDONESIA Social media fake news
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement