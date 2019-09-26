Indonesia minister says student protests were hijacked by group aiming to disrupt Indonesian Parliament, Joko inauguration

Chief Security Minister Wiranto (right) at the press conference announcing Indonesia's new Cabinet ministers, at the presidential palace in Jakarta on July 27, 2016.
PHOTO: AFP
Arlina Arshad
The Straits Times

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s Chief Security Minister Wiranto said on Thursday (Sept 26)  that the recent student protests in the country were hijacked by a group aimed at disrupting Parliament and the inauguration of President Joko Widodo’s new term in October.

“The brutal demonstrations perpetrated by rioters, fighting against officers, throwing rocks, shooting fireworks at the officers at night, they were trying to make victims,” Mr Wiranto told a press conference, as reported by Reuters. He did not name the group.

Mr Wiranto said the protests were no longer purely aimed at correcting government policies, but sought to occupy the Parliament and “halt the inauguration of the elected president and vice-president”, Kompas reported.

Mr Wiranto had led a meeting with the country’s top security officials earlier on Thursday (Sept 26) to discuss the unrest in Papua and Jakarta, following massive and violent demonstrations by university students in major cities this week rejecting the passage of a corruption law as well as other controversial Bills.

The officials, including Indonesian military commander Hadi Tjahjanto and national police chief Tito Karnavian, were earlier summoned to the palace by President Joko Widodo over the security situation in the country.

Indonesia’s House of Representatives had passed an amendment to the Corruption Eradication Commission law last week stripping the powerful anti-graft agency of key powers, including its authority to wiretap public officials suspected of wrongdoing.

Parliament had been poised to pass a draft Criminal Code Bill into law which, among new contentious revisions, would criminalise consensual sex between unmarried couples, cohabitation, abortion and the promotion of contraception. Voting by Parliament on the changes to the Bill has since been delayed.

In the meantime, human rights activists have urged Mr Joko to replace Chief Security Minister Wiranto with a civilian as he is still remembered by many as a former army officer with previous records of human rights abuses.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
INDONESIA Joko Widodo protests

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called &#039;f***face&#039;
Motorist mocks lorry driver about education after getting called 'f***face'
Two British tourists help rescue elderly woman from Bukit Batok Town Park lake
Two British tourists help rescue elderly woman from Bukit Batok Town Park lake
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

SERVICES