6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks West Papua in Indonesia

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Papua province in Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the quake was at a depth of 35km.

Indonesia's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency said the epicentre was on land 32km southeast of the coastal town of Sarmi which serves as an administrative center of the Sarmi Regency.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

