Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks West Papua in Indonesia

No tsunami alerts have been issued
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks West Papua in Indonesia
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua on Oct 16.
PHOTO: USGS
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONOctober 16, 2025 6:52 AMBYSean Ler

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Papua province in Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the quake was at a depth of 35km. 

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua on Oct 16.

Indonesia's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency said the epicentre was on land 32km southeast of the coastal town of Sarmi which serves as an administrative center of the Sarmi Regency. 

No tsunami warnings were issued.

[[nid:723774]]

editor@asiaone.com 

INDONESIAEarthquakesNatural Disasters
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.