Indonesia parliament passes contentious amendments to military law

JAKARTA — Indonesia's parliament on Thursday (March 20) passed contentious revisions to the country's military law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers, and street protests against the changes are expected to take place.

The revisions have been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world's third-biggest democracy back to the draconian 'New Order' era of former strongman president Suharto, when military officers dominated civilian affairs.

Speaker Puan Maharani led the unanimous vote in a plenary council and officially passed the law, saying that it was in accordance with the principle of democracy and human rights.

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office last October and was a special forces commander under Suharto, has been expanding the armed forces' role into what were considered civilian areas, including his flagship programme of free meals for children.

Rights groups have criticised the increased military involvement because they fear it may lead to abuses of power, human rights violations, and impunity from consequences for actions.

The government has said the bill requires officers to resign from the military before assuming civilian posts at departments such as the Attorney's General Office and a a lawmaker has said officers could not join state-owned companies, to counter concerns the military would be involved in business.

Protesters from several democracy groups and students have said they will stage rallies in front of the parliamentary building in Jakarta.

Some students had camped at the back gate of parliamentary building since Wednesday evening, protesting the law and demanding the government pull out all military personnel from civilian jobs.

Police officers forced them to leave the building but they refused, one protestor who declined to be named told Reuters. There were just a few dozen protesters at the time the bill was passed by parliament.

Military personnel were called in for security in the parliamentary building to assist police.

"The geopolitical changes and global military technology require the military to transform... to face conventional and non conventional conflicts," Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told parliament, while defending the revised law.

"We will never disappoint the Indonesians in keeping our sovereignty," he added, but did not specify what geopolitical challenges he was referring to.

