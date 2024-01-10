asia

Indonesia, Philippines discuss South China Sea developments: Marcos

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deliver a joint statement at the Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Philippines, Jan 10, 2024.
PHOTO: Ezra Acayan/Pool via Reuters
MANILA — The leaders of the Philippines and Indonesia met on Wednesday (Jan 10) to discuss a range of regional issues including developments in the South China Sea and closer co-operation among member states of the Southeast Asian bloc.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosted his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for talks in Manila.

"President Widodo and I had a fruitful and honest discussion on regional events of mutual interests such as the developments in the South China Sea and Asean co-operation and initiatives," he said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Widodo added in a joint press conference after the meeting that the two countries had agreed to strengthen defence co-operation and existing agreements on border co-operation.

"We agreed to...expedite revision of joint border patrol and crossing agreements, also to strengthen the defence co-operation including on military hardware."

