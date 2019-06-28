Indonesia president calls for unity after court upholds his election win

Indonesia's Incumbent President Joko Widodo reacts after making a public address with his running mate Ma'ruf Amin, following the announcement of the last month's presidential election results at a rural area of Jakarta, Indonesia.

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld the victory of President Joko Widodo in April's election, dismissing allegations by the opposition that the vote to lead the world's third-biggest democracy was rigged.

Widodo won re-election by a double-digit margin, an official count released last month showed. But his rival, retired general Prabowo Subianto, refused to concede defeat and went to court, citing systematic fraud and abuse of power.

Prabowo's supporters had clashed with police last month when the General Election Commission (KPU) released official results, in some of the worst civil unrest in years in Jakarta.

"I urge all Indonesians to reunite to advance the country," Widodo told reporters after the court decision and just before he was due to fly to Japan for a G20 summit.