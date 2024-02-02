asia

Indonesia president says cabinet working normally, amid reports of discontent

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the 50th anniversary of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation luncheon meeting at Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 18, 2023.
PHOTO: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters file
JAKARTA — Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Friday (Feb 2) his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his ministers.

"The cabinet has no problem," Jokowi, as the president is known, told reporters when asked about unease in the cabinet, adding it was normal and democratic to have differences of opinion.

Indonesia will have presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14.

Local media has reported some discontent in Jokowi's cabinet following public criticism levelled at the president about perceived political interference and lack of neutrality in his tacit backing of leading candidate, Prabowo Subianto, his defence minister.

Jokowi has said presidents are allowed to support candidates.

Prabowo is on a ticket with Jokowi's son as his running mate.

While Jokowi has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates, he has made highly publicised appearances with Prabowo.

