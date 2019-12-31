Indonesia protests to China over border intrusion near South China Sea

An Indonesian fleet running an exercise in the South China Sea in 2016.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

JAKARTA - Indonesia said on Monday (Dec 30) it had protested to Beijing over the presence of a Chinese coastguard vessel in its territorial waters near the disputed South China Sea, saying it marked a "violation of sovereignty".

The boat trespassed into Indonesia's exclusive economic zone off the coast of the northern islands of Natuna, Indonesia's foreign ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the incident occurred.

"The foreign affairs ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador in Jakarta and conveyed a strong protest regarding this incident. A diplomatic note of protest has also been sent," it said.

The ambassador will report back to Beijing, but both sides have decided to maintain good bilateral relations, it said.

China's embassy in Jakarta could not immediately be reached for comment.

Local fishermen saw a Chinese coastguard vessel escorting fishing boats several times in recent days and then reported what they had seen to the Maritime Security Agency, media reports said.

Indonesia's foreign ministry reiterated its stance that the country is a non-claimant state in the South China Sea and that it has no overlapping jurisdiction with China.

However, Jakarta has clashed with Beijing before over fishing rights around the Natuna Islands and has also expanded its military presence in the area.

China claims most of the South China Sea, an important trade route which is believed to contain large quantities of oil and natural gas.

Beijing has been building artificial islands in the area, developments that have irked members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines - all members of ASEAN - and also Taiwan also have claims in the sea.

More about
INDONESIA china SOUTH CHINA SEA

TRENDING

Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF&#039;s list of medical providers, says CEO
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
New Year&#039;s Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
4 ways to spend New Year&#039;s Eve in Singapore on a budget
4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats

SERVICES