Indonesia ready to start diplomatic ties with Israel if Palestinian state given independence, Prabowo says

JAKARTA — Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, is willing to recognise and open diplomatic relations with Israel if an independent Palestinian state is recognised by Tel Aviv, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday (May 28).

Standing alongside visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, Prabowo said Israel's security needs to be guaranteed, and that France would also continue to support steps towards independence for a Palestinian state.

Indonesia does not recognise or share any diplomatic relations with Israel.

