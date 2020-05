JAKARTA - Indonesia reported on Tuesday 415 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 23,165, its health ministry said.

Indonesia also confirmed 27 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 1,418, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

As of Tuesday, 188,302 people have been tested and 5,877 have recovered.

