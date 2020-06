JAKARTA - Indonesia reported 585 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (June 4), taking the number of confirmed cases in the South-east Asian country to 28,818.

There were 23 new deaths, with coronavirus fatalities now at 1,721 since the outbreak started, said Dr Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.

There are 8,892 people who have recovered and more than 251,000 have been tested.

