Indonesia seizes notorious fishing vessel wanted by Interpol

In this photograph taken on July 15, 2019 an Indonesian officer stands guard on board the MV Nika vessel after being detained by Indonesia's authority in Batam, Kepulauan Riau.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

JAKARTA - A notorious Panama-flagged vessel wanted by Interpol for illegal fishing has been seized by Indonesia, the authorities said on Tuesday (July 16).

The MV NIKA - a vessel with an extensive maritime rap sheet - was intercepted by the navy last Friday in the Strait of Malacca, the fisheries ministry said on Twitter.

The 750-tonne vessel had 18 Russians and 10 Indonesians aboard, the Jakarta Post reported. The crew have been detained and are now being questioned.

The ship is suspected of falsifying registration documents and claiming it was a bulk carrier instead of a fishing boat in order to avoid detection, said fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said.

"This ship has been wanted by Interpol in many countries for a long time," she told broadcaster TVOne.

"The ship kept changing flag. The last one it used was Panama's... which is typical of ships used in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing."

Boats involved in illegal fishing often obscure their origins by using foreign flags, a system that complicates monitoring and oversight by allowing ships to register outside of the vessel owner's country.

Indonesia, the world's biggest archipelago nation, has launched a crackdown on foreign vessels fishing illegally in its waters, claiming it costs the economy billions of dollars annually.

Jakarta has sunk hundreds of foreign vessels caught fishing without a permit after impounding the boats and removing the crews.

ALSO READ: Indonesia to sink scores of boats to deter illegal fishing

More about

INDONESIA Fisheries sector Interpol
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
&#039;Everything is gone&#039;: Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Crabtree and Evelyn is back in Singapore: Here&#039;s what you need to know
Crabtree and Evelyn is back in Singapore: Here's what you need to know

LIFESTYLE

Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

Home Works

House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later

SERVICES