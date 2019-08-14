Indonesia ships back tonnes of Australian waste

JAKARTA - Indonesia has shipped tonnes of Australian garbage out of the country, an official said Tuesday (Aug 13), as Southeast Asian nations push back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash.

Eight containers of trash - weighing some 210 tonnes - left Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya on Monday aboard a cargo ship bound for Singapore, the local customs agency said.

The move comes less than a week after Australia pledged to stop exporting recyclable waste amid global concerns about plastic polluting the oceans and increasing pushback from Asian nations against accepting trash.

Last month, Indonesia said it would return the Australian rubbish after authorities found hazardous material and household trash, including used diapers and electronic waste, in containers meant to hold only waste paper.

"Six containers contaminated with (hazardous) waste and two containers mixed with household rubbish" left Indonesia on Monday, said Alvina Christine Zebua, a spokeswoman for the East Java customs agency.

She could not confirm when the containers might arrive back in Australia.

Last month Indonesia returned seven shipping containers of illegally imported waste to France and Hong Kong that were seized in Batam Island near Singapore.