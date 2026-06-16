6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi: BKMG

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Indonesia's Sulawesi at about 11.27am on Tuesday (June 16) morning.

According to the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BKMG), the quake's epicentre is located 42km southeast of Palu at a depth of 10km.

The agency warned of possible aftershocks but added that there was no tsunami risk.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring on Fire" and is home to more than 120 active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most volcanically active countries.

This is a developing story.

[[nid:737548]]

editor@asiaone.com