Indonesia targeting 2027 GDP growth in 5.9% to 7.5% range, minister says

JAKARTA – Indonesia is targeting economic growth of between 5.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2027, its planning minister said on Thursday (May 7), driven by investment, higher productivity and industry.

Rachmat Pambudy revealed the GDP growth target while delivering the government's working plan for 2027.

Earlier data showed the economy grew by 5.61 per cent year on year in the first quarter, its fastest pace in over three years.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is targeting growth of 5.4 per cent this year, with an optimistic scenario of six per cent, higher than last year's 5.11 per cent.

The working plan is used by ministries to formulate policies for the next year, with the government usually starting discussions with parliament on the budget in the middle of the year.

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