Indonesia tells some Jakarta supermarkets to remove 'palm oil-free' products

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has told some retailers in Jakarta to remove food products with "palm oil-free" labels from their shops, a government official said, as it seeks to protect its key export.

Palm oil is under scrutiny over environmental concerns including in the European Union. The European Commission said earlier this year that palm oil should be phased out from transport fuel in the bloc after it concluded that it causes deforestation.

Ojak Simon Manurung, director of goods and services circulation supervision at Indonesia's Trade Ministry, said the ministry had conducted inspections at over a dozen supermarkets in Jakarta in the past few days.

Goods carrying "palm oil-free" labels on their packaging, mostly locally-made foods and snacks, were removed from display, Manurung told reporters.

He said the ministry conducted the inspection after the country's Drug and Food Control Agency (BPOM) said "palm oil- free" labeling does not meet its criteria, but he did not elaborate on such criteria.

"We followed it up by making sure that there are no more products that have "palm oil-free" labels," Manurung said. "BPOM has advised these products should not be distributed and the labels fixed."