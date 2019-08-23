Indonesia tells some Jakarta supermarkets to remove 'palm oil-free' products

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has told some retailers in Jakarta to remove food products with "palm oil-free" labels from their shops, a government official said, as it seeks to protect its key export.

Palm oil is under scrutiny over environmental concerns including in the European Union. The European Commission said earlier this year that palm oil should be phased out from transport fuel in the bloc after it concluded that it causes deforestation.

Ojak Simon Manurung, director of goods and services circulation supervision at Indonesia's Trade Ministry, said the ministry had conducted inspections at over a dozen supermarkets in Jakarta in the past few days.

Goods carrying "palm oil-free" labels on their packaging, mostly locally-made foods and snacks, were removed from display, Manurung told reporters.

He said the ministry conducted the inspection after the country's Drug and Food Control Agency (BPOM) said "palm oil- free" labeling does not meet its criteria, but he did not elaborate on such criteria.

"We followed it up by making sure that there are no more products that have "palm oil-free" labels," Manurung said. "BPOM has advised these products should not be distributed and the labels fixed."

BPOM said in a statement on Wednesday that it will not approve for distribution products with "palm oil-free" labels, saying that palm oil is "safe" and the labels are reducing palm oil's competitiveness.

In rival producer, Malaysia, authorities earlier this year appealed to retailers including supermarket operators to refrain from importing food products carrying "no palm oil" or "palm oil-free" labels, according to local media reports.

Pressure from the EU and elsewhere to cut use of palm oil has resulted in a slowdown in exports of the vegetable oil.

That is on top of slowing demand from India due to import tariffs imposed by the world's top vegetable oil importer.

Tutum Rahanta, deputy chairman of Indonesia's retailer association (Aprindo), said retailers would co-operate with authorities.

"If the aim of the labels was to discredit (palm oil), I think its fair for Indonesia to protect its main product with its own rules," he told Reuters. "We as retailers will follow the rules."

Last week the European Commission also imposed countervailing duties of 8 per cent to 18 per cent on imports of palm-based biodiesel from Indonesia.

More about
INDONESIA palm oil

TRENDING

Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Crocodile oil, Donki&#039;s sweet potatoes and other things you&#039;d never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

SERVICES