Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami threat

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Friday (July 3) morning, Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BKMG) said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake struck at about 10.31am Singapore time (11.31am local time) at a depth of about 100km, around 58km west of Tobelo in North Maluku province.

BKMG said there was no tsunami threat as a result of the jolt but warned locals to watch out for possible aftershocks.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity. The archipelago is home to more than 120 active volcanoes and experiences frequent earthquakes.

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