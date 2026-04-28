Indonesia train crash toll rises to 14, rescuers work to remove trapped passengers

JAKARTA — The death toll from a train collision in Indonesia has risen to 14 with another 84 injured, a railway official said on Tuesday (April 28), as rescuers worked to extract survivors trapped in the wreckage.

The collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train happened late on Monday in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta. Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, told a press conference early on Tuesday that it was a delicate process to get survivors out of the mangled carriages.

"We needed to involve personnel with certain skills to perform a measured extrication," he said.

"There are some victims who are alive to this minute and we're hoping to extricate them, but they're still pinned by the train material."

Rescuers were seen using angle grinders to cut through the metal of the train compartments to reach survivors.

Bobby Rasyidin, the chief executive of state-owned railway firm PT KAI, said the death toll had risen to seven.

He told the press conference that a taxi on the train tracks was hit by the commuter train, and the long-distance train hit a women-only carriage on the commuter train.

Taxi operator Green SM Indonesia, the Indonesian branch of Vietnamese electric-vehicle taxi operator Green and Smart Mobility JSC which is an affiliate of Vingroup, said on Instagram that the taxi was one of theirs and they had sent information to authorities to assist in the investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, Karina said. Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters that the investigation into the incident was continuing.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee is investigating the crash.

Land transport accidents are reasonably common in Indonesia.

A train collision in West Java province in 2024 killed four people and injured dozens.

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