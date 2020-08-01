Indonesian army wields internet 'news' as a weapon in Papua

JAKARTA/LONDON - As Indonesia celebrated its National Heroes' Day last year, official military social media accounts lavished praise on Corporal Yunanto Nugroho for the "myriad awards he has won in the field of IT."

It was unusual acclaim for a low-ranking army computer operator. But Yunanto's work is not confined to the usual mundane tasks of an information technology specialist.

Yunanto co-ordinates a network of websites facilitated and funded by the military that publishes pro-government propaganda under the guise of independent news, according to web registration records and Reuters interviews with website editors and a special forces intelligence officer.

The sites publish content that supports the conduct of the military and police in quashing a separatist uprising in the Indonesian provinces in Papua, a fight that has long been led by the country's elite special forces, Kopassus.

Colonel Muhammad Aidi, an intelligence adviser to a Kopassus commander who bestowed an award on Yunanto in November, told Reuters the army computer operator had helped create and sustain many news websites as part of "military efforts" in partnership with civilian volunteers that included youths and media veterans who had approached the military to help.

Other armed forces personnel also helped the sites and the military financially supported the news portals, he added.

"The official armed forces websites cannot publish everything we do, so there are several media outlets that have been supporting us by publishing positive news as well as countering negative or hoax websites," Aidi told Reuters in an interview.

Indonesia, an emerging democracy of nearly 270 million people with one of the world's highest rates of internet use, is grappling with persistent covert online disinformation campaigns - both for the government and against it - that have disrupted elections and stoked sectarian tensions.

President Joko Widodo has railed against "hoaxes, false news and slander" but his military is also engaging in disinformation tactics, an examination of the website network by Reuters shows.

A spokesman for Widodo did not respond to requests for comment.

Ali Mochtar Ngabalin, a presidential expert staff member, said the military was prohibited from working with non-state actors. "I do not believe the military is involved in funding online media to spread hoaxes," he told Reuters.

Using software from DomainTools, a platform used by cybersecurity researchers to review historical web records, Reuters identified 10 websites presenting themselves as independent news outlets that were registered to a mobile phone number that was listed on Yunanto's LinkedIn profile.

When Reuters contacted that number, Yunanto said it belonged to him and that he was in the military. After this short phone call and an exchange of text messages, Yunanto declined to respond to detailed questions sent to an email address he provided.