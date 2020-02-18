Indonesian authorities call for calm after radiation found at housing complex near Jakarta

The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency said it had discovered an elevated level of radioactive isotope Caesium-137 during a routine test for radioactivity in the area in Serpong at the end of last month.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

JAKARTA - Indonesia's nuclear authorities said on Monday (Feb 17) they would investigate the radioactive contamination of a patch of land in a housing complex outside Jakarta, and called for calm.

The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten) issued a statement on Friday telling residents to stay away from a piece of land in Serpong, 43 km south of Jakarta, because it was contaminated. Local media said the land is next to a volleyball court.

Bapeten said it had discovered an elevated level of radioactive isotope Caesium-137 during a routine test for radioactivity in the area at the end of last month, causing alarm among some locals and raising questions about its source.

Radiation levels were at 680 microSv per hour when first discovered last month, compared with a normal threshold of 0.03 microSv per hour, Bapeten spokesman Abdul Qohhar told Reuters on Monday.

"We'll investigate the source of the contamination," Qohhar said, adding that residents need not panic about current levels.

External exposure to large amounts of Caesium-137 can cause burns, radiation sickness and even death in some cases. It also increases the risk of cancer.

"Right now... we're focused on the clean-up so that when residents do their activities they're not exposed to extraordinary radiation," Qohhar said, adding that nine residents would be examined for any radioactive exposure.

Qohhar said that radiation levels had fallen over the weekend because of Bapeten's decontamination process which included removing soil and cutting down plants.

Bapeten said it has been regularly checking radioactivity levels in the area since 2013.

Djarot Sulistio Wisnubroto, a researcher at the National Nuclear Energy Agency (Batan), said the impact should not be harmful to residents and levels had now fallen to 20-30 microSv per hour.

Indonesia does not have an active nuclear power industry, but a reactor used for research is about 3 km away from the site of the contamination.

Agus Budhie Wijatna, a researcher in nuclear science at the University of Gadjah Mada, said he thought it was unlikely contamination originated from the nearby reactor, since it was regularly inspected.

"Police should immediately investigate the party involved with the waste," he said, adding it was possible it originated from industrial use.

Greenpeace Indonesia's climate and energy campaigner, Hindun Mulaika, urged nuclear agencies to conduct thorough investigations.

"This incident is a bad precedent for the government and Indonesia Nuclear Energy Agency (Batan), which failed to maintain public safety from the dangers of radioactive waste," she said.

More about
Radiaction Safety

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Car flips over after crash in Jalan Besar, driver crawls out
Car flips over after crash in Jalan Besar, driver crawls out
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Using your parents&#039; OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees
Using your parents' OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES