Indonesian cities empty out as millions leave to mark end of Ramadan

JAKARTA - Millions of Indonesians were on the move at the weekend as they returned home to villages and towns across the world's biggest Muslim nation to mark the end of Ramadan.

Some 15 million people were expected to clear out of Jakarta alone - about half the megacity's population - in an annual exodus known as "mudik" that leaves the capital's usually traffic-clogged streets nearly empty.

The migration takes a toll on Indonesia's roads, and travellers who pack their families and luggage into cars or motorbikes to face gruelling trips that can last up to 24 hours.

In past years, scores of people have been killed in road accidents during the exodus.