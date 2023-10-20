Indonesian ex-governors register for race to succeed Joko Widodo

JAKARTA — Two popular ex-governors kicked off the race on Thursday (Oct 19) to succeed Indonesian President Joko Widodo, registering for a February election and promising strong growth, more jobs and better public services in the world's third-largest democracy.

Nearly 205 million of Indonesia's more than 270 million people will vote on Feb 14 to decide who will lead the resource-rich country with an economy of more than US$1 trillion (S$1.37 trillion), and take on an ambitious drive to boost foreign investment, develop downstream industries and move away from fossil fuels.

The presidential race is expected to be dominated by three men — Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, and popular former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, both 54.

Thousands of supporters gathered in central Jakarta, cheering wildly with Anies and his running mate first to arrive in an open-roofed jeep at the election commission to register.

"We are bringing the idea of change, changes that will be felt by families in Indonesia," said Anies, a former Jakarta governor.

His policy pledges, seen by Reuters, include average growth of 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, low inflation and reviewing debt at state-owned enterprises, while minimising imports of food staples.

He wants to create more affordable housing units, 15 million jobs, retire coal power plants, incentivise renewable energy projects and protect forests, while boosting global market access for palm oil farmers, according to the document.

Anies, who is trailing in opinion polls, is running with Muhaimin Iskandar, head of the country's biggest Islamic party, PKB, which has ties with Nahdlatul Ulama, a moderate Islamic organisation of roughly 40 million members.

Ruling party candidate Ganjar and his running mate, security minister Mahfud MD, submitted their credentials while hundreds of supporters cheered outside, many clad in red, the colour of Ganjar's PDI-P party. Candidates have until Oct 25 to sign up.

Tight race

Ganjar's election manifesto, reviewed by Reuters, promises an average seven per cent annual economic growth, faster construction of the new capital city, 17 million new jobs and an acceleration of reforestation. He also aims to expand a social welfare programme to 15 million families from 10 million and modernise the military's hardware.

He said he would continue the programmes of the current administration of Jokowi, as the president is known, if elected.

A Oct 2 to 8 opinion poll released on Thursday tracked previous surveys, showing Ganjar neck-and-neck with Prabowo, who is making a third run at the presidency having lost to the outgoing Jokowi in 2014 and 2019.

Former special forces commander Prabowo has yet to announce his running mate, an issue that has dominated headlines in recent days amid speculation he will be joined by the president's 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Gibran's potential run is controversial after outrage this week about a ruling by the Constitutional Court that a minimum age of 40 need not apply to candidates if they have won a regional election.

Jokowi said this week he had no involvement in presidential candidates, but political insiders have said the outgoing leader is seeking to retain influence and has been covertly marshalling support for Prabowo, having earlier appeared to have backed Ganjar, the candidate of his PDI-P party.

