Indonesian faints during whipping for Sharia-banned sex

An Indonesian man who fainted as he was being whipped for pre-marital sex Thursday was revived to receive the rest of his punishment before being rushed to hospital.

Despite international condemnation, public flogging is common for a range of offences banned under local Islamic law in the conservative Aceh region on Sumatra island, including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay or pre-marital sex.

Aceh is the only region in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, that imposes religious law.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man -- sentenced to 100 strokes -- pleaded with a masked Sharia officer to stop lashing his back with a rattan cane before he fainted, an AFP reporter witnessed.

He was revived and given brief medical attention and then the flogging continued. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man had been found guilty of having sex with a woman who was also sentenced to 100 lashes outside a mosque in Aceh Timur district, along with another man she had relations with.

Local media reported that a woman who was whipped in a separate case in Aceh Tamiang on Thursday also fainted.

"The fact that two people were beaten unconscious today, in two separate incidents, is a damning indictment of the authorities who let this happen on their watch," said Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia.