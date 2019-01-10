Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather

Local police apprehended the girl's mother and stepfather on Sept 21.
PHOTO: China Press
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Desperate to escape from sexual abuse, an 11-year-old girl in Samarinda, Indonesia, recently took a leap of faith and jumped off the back of her stepfather's motorcycle.

According to initial reports, Bunga (not her real name) told the police that her stepfather was supposed to take her to school. Instead of dropping her off there, he drove past the school and continued on.

At that point, she knew where exactly he was going to take her and what would happen to her if she wasn't able to find a way out.

The 50-year-old man would often bring her to a hotel and rape her.

Even though Bunga had confided in her mother about his actions, the woman turned a blind eye out of fear of losing her husband and had allowed him to continue raping her daughter.

Knowing fully well of her stepfather's plans, coupled with despair from her mother's inaction, Bunga leapt off the motorcycle in an act of desperation. She ran all the way back to school for help.

Upon finding out what had transpired, her teacher was incredibly shocked and immediately brought her to the nearby police station to make a report.

Local police apprehended both suspects on Sept 21. According to the police chief, Bunga's stepfather had attempted to escape from Samarinda. To date, the man is guilty of raping the girl at least six times.

Bunga is now under the care of another family as her mother undergoes questioning.

More about
INDONESIA child abuse Sexual Abuse

