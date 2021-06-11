Indonesian girl sells dad’s motorcycle to fly to Jakarta and meet crush from online game

How far will you go to meet someone you know online?

An Indonesian teenager went as far as selling her dad’s motorcycle in order to purchase flight tickets to Jakarta and meet her online crush.

Indri, who was from Jambi, had met the boy via an online game Free Fire, and wanted to meet him in Jakarta.

She then sold her father’s motorcycle for 20 million rupiah (S$1,870) in exchange for flight tickets to the capital.

However, the teen’s plan went awry when the boy said that he did not want to meet up with her in real life, according to Tribun News on Tuesday (June 8).

In an online video, Indri could be seen crying, while an airport saleswoman could be seen comforting her.

She had asked the teenager what happened, after which the teen revealed the story and expressed her disappointment in not being able to meet her online crush.

Airport staff members initially were suspicious as Indri was not accompanied by a guardian and looked lost.

It was reported that Indri was still keen to fly to Jakarta, but her family managed to prevent her from doing so after spotting her photograph at the airport online.

ALSO READ: This couple found love in a 'hopeless' place -- IRC

xavierpoh@asiaone.com