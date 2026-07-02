Indonesian groups urge global money-laundering watchdog to review Danantara bond protections

JAKARTA — A coalition of Indonesian civil society groups has urged the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based global dirty-money watchdog, to review legal protections given to buyers of special bonds issued by Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara, warning Jakarta may breach anti-money laundering standards.

A law passed last month enacted broad protections, including from potential criminal and tax-related prosecution, to buyers of the bonds that will raise capital for Danantara, which is executing a number of President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious policy plans.

Indonesia's government says the measure is intended to bring more funds into the formal financial system, but concerns have been raised that it will be used to launder illicit money.

Danantara Monitor, a coalition of six civil society groups, said in a letter sent to the FATF on Wednesday (July 1) that the protections for buyers of the bonds could weaken due diligence processes, limit authorities' access to evidence and create channels for illicit funds to enter the financial system.

"The new financial law not only weakens due diligence, but also potentially provides a legal channel for criminals to launder proceeds of crime," the coalition said in its letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa dismissed the coalition's concerns that the provision amounted to money laundering, saying other countries had already adopted similar measures.

"This is not money laundering, many other countries have been doing this long before us," Purbaya told reporters when asked about the letter to the FATF.

"The world is not black and white. We should not let ourselves be disadvantaged too much."

Danantara Monitor requested that the FATF escalate scrutiny of the provision, which has also drawn criticism from economists. Indonesia has been a full FATF member since 2023, according to the finance ministry's website.

"FATF requires its members to be able to detect, investigate and sanction money laundering practices, not merely have formal rules on paper," Danantara Monitor said in the letter.

In response to an earlier request from Reuters about whether such legal protections could pose anti-money laundering risks, the FATF had replied on Tuesday saying that it could not comment on individual jurisdictions outside its assessment processes.

A FATF spokesperson added in the e-mail reply that "Indonesia's next mutual evaluation by the FATF and Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering is forthcoming which will assess the country's compliance with FATF standards."

The protections on the bonds come as Prabowo's administration pushes ahead with huge spending plans aimed at lifting economic growth to eight per cent from five per cent currently, while revenue collection remains a challenge.