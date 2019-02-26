Indonesian housewives arrested over 'fake news' election video

Joko Widodo has fended off accusations over his Muslim credentials for years.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

Three Indonesian housewives have been arrested over an online video that claimed President Joko Widodo would ban prayer and make gay marriage legal in the Muslim-majority country if re-elected, police said on Monday.

Widodo has fended off accusations over his Muslim credentials for years, claims that have been revived ahead of April presidential elections.

Indonesia has also been battling a wave of fake news and misinformation campaigns online in the lead up to the polls.

The video, shared thousands of times online, showed two women in hijab headscarves telling an old man that Widodo would end the call to prayer, which is performed five times a day by many in the world's most populous Muslim country.

He would also force women to remove their hijab in public and legalise gay marriage, which is widely opposed in Indonesia, the video suggested.

Widodo, first elected in 2014, is a practising Muslim and has never publicly pushed for any of the measures mentioned in the video.

Three women "linked" to the video were arrested by East Java provincial police on Sunday over claims they were spreading misinformation. But police did not elaborate on their role.

"This is a preventive measure because this (video) could potentially trigger anxiety and conflict in our society," local police spokesman Trunoyudho Wisnu Andiko told a press conference on Monday.

If convicted, the trio could face up to six years in prison for spreading hate speech and violating a sweeping electronic information law.

More about

INDONESIA Joko Widodo fake news
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy

LIFESTYLE

The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
Money&#039;s tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Money's tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES