Indonesian housewives arrested over 'fake news' election video

Three Indonesian housewives have been arrested over an online video that claimed President Joko Widodo would ban prayer and make gay marriage legal in the Muslim-majority country if re-elected, police said on Monday.

Widodo has fended off accusations over his Muslim credentials for years, claims that have been revived ahead of April presidential elections.

Indonesia has also been battling a wave of fake news and misinformation campaigns online in the lead up to the polls.

The video, shared thousands of times online, showed two women in hijab headscarves telling an old man that Widodo would end the call to prayer, which is performed five times a day by many in the world's most populous Muslim country.