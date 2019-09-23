Indonesian investigators determine 737 Max design flaw and oversight lapses in Lion Air crash: WSJ

JAKARTA - Indonesian investigators have found that design and oversight lapses played a key role in the fatal crash of a Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday (Sept 22).

The draft conclusions, which is expected to be the first formal government finding that the design and US regulatory approval were flawed, also identifies a string of pilot errors and maintenance mistakes as causal factors of the Lion Air crash, killing all 189 aboard, WSJ said.

The plane has been grounded since March in the aftermath of two fatal crashes in five months.

A Boeing spokesman did not comment on the WSJ report but said the plane maker continues to offer support to the investigating authorities as they complete the report.

Soerjanto Tjahjono, the head of Indonesia’s transport safety committee, told Reuters he could not comment before the release of the final report, which is expected by early November.

He said several stakeholders, but not all, had already provided feedback on a draft of the final report that has not been released publicly.

The draft was circulated to parties including Boeing, Lion Air and the US Federal Aviation Administration on Aug. 24.