Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire

One Indonesian man lured his colleague to a coconut plantation, strangled her, and set her body on fire. The reason? She had called him fat one too many times.

Ali Heri Sanjaya, 27, was arrested on Jan 28 after his colleague Rosidah, 18, was found dead in a village in Banyuwangi, Java, reported Indonesian media outlets.

Ali and Rosidah worked together at a restaurant and had known each other for years as they lived in the same neighbourhood.

Rosidah's family first became suspicious when she did not return home on Jan 24. They made a police report, but it was too late.

Her charred body was found at a village the next day, her pink motorcycle helmet a short distance away.

Ali had planned the attack for a week, Banyuwangi Police Chief Commissioner Arman Asmara Syarifuddin told reporters.

Rosidah had allegedly bullied Ali, called him fat and compared him to a sumo wrestler in front of others, causing him to become "bitter" and "hurt", Arman said.

On the day of the attack, Ali waited for Rosidah to knock off and asked her to give him a lift home on her motorcycle.