Indonesian militant linked to Bali bombings given 15-year jail term: Judge

JAKARTA - A prominent Indonesian militant linked to the 2002 Bali bombings which killed 202 people in the resort island has been sentenced 15 years in prison, a judge at a Jakarta court ruled on Wednesday (Jan 19).

Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, was a former military commander in Jemaah Islamiah, a Southeast Asian jihadist network with ties to al Qaeda. The 58-year-old had been on the run for almost two decades after being named a suspect in the Bali attacks.

