Indonesian police clash with protesters over parliamentarians' salaries

JAKARTA — Police fired tear gas and used a water cannon to push back hundreds of demonstrators trying to break into Indonesia's parliament building on Monday (Aug 25) to protest against what they called excessive pay and perks for legislators, witnesses said.

Some protesters, clad in dark clothing, threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police in the capital Jakarta. At least one motorcycle was set ablaze by protesters, but officials did not provide details of damage, any casualties or arrests.

Protesters marched through the streets around the parliament building, calling for a salary cut for parliamentarians, according to a press release by Gejayan Memanggil, one of the groups organising the protest formed by students in the Yogyakarta province.

This month, local media reported parliamentarians were paid upwards of 100 million rupiah (S$7,870) a month, including a substantial housing allowance. While Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy, that remuneration is far above the average income in the archipelago of 3.1 million rupiah.

Demonstrators also protested against what they termed "corrupt elites" within the government and policies that benefit conglomerates and the military, the press release said, in an apparent reference to the growing role of the military in civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto, a former general.

Some were seen on television footage carrying a flag from the Japanese manga series One Piece, which has become a symbol of protest against government policies in the country.

Jakarta police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi told reporters 1,250 police personnel were deployed to maintain security around the building.

The parliament's speaker and deputy speakers of parliament, as well as a spokesperson for Prabowo, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Parliament speaker Puan Maharani told local media she would accommodate all aspirations from the public.

