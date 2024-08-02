Indonesian police given sole power to grant abortions for rape victims

JAKARTA - New rules issued this week by Indonesia will make the police the only authority allowed to give the go-ahead for abortions for rape victims, drawing criticism from rights activists who said the changes were regressive.

Abortion is illegal in Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, except in the event of a medical emergency or rape. The new regulations stipulate that to be recognised as a rape victim, women must obtain a document that only the police can issue.

Previously, women could obtain this document from medical professionals or psychologists.

A spokesperson for the national police did not immediately respond to request to elaborate on the rules, which are part of a broader health law and take immediate effect, or on police procedures to deal with rape victims.

According to Maidina Rahmawati from the Indonesian Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR), the police are yet to issue any internal regulations about specific assistance for rape victims, including providing emergency contraception or safe abortion services, as well as special training for officers.

In a country where abortion is also widely considered taboo, women's rights activists say the regulatory change may deter rape victims from turning to the authorities for help.

"In general women are still scared because of the culture, norms and also religion," said Olin Monteiro, from the Jakarta Feminist group, one of several rights groups that are calling for the rules to be revised.

"These values hinder women finding access when they have the right to terminate a pregnancy," she said, "This regulation means that victims only have one choice. They have to go to the police. So, it's very limiting."

Women's activist Tunggal Pawestri also said the rules did nothing to help the victims.

"Instead of really supporting the victims of rape, I think this will be a regression," she added.