Indonesian police say 2 people arrested over fatal shooting in Bali villa

JAKARTA — Indonesian police said on Tuesday (June 17) that two people have been arrested over the shooting death of an Australian man and the wounding of another Australian man in a nighttime attack in a villa on the resort island of Bali.

Police detained one person in the capital of Jakarta and another one was arrested abroad, Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters, without providing more details on the arrests.

The shooting which took place in a villa in the Badung regency happened on Saturday just after midnight.

Zivan Radmanovic, 32, died at the scene, while Sanar Ghanim, 35, was seriously wounded, state news Antara reported.

Police had said two people fled from the scene on two motorcycles and the two were heard speaking English with an Australian accent.

Bali police are expected to hold a press conference to give more details about the case on Wednesday morning, said spokesperson Ariasandy.

