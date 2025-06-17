Indonesian police searching Saudia Airlines plane after bomb threat

JAKARTA — Indonesian police are searching a plane operated by Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia Airlines after receiving an emailed bomb threat on Tuesday (June 17), a police spokesperson said, with the aircraft carrying 442 Haj pilgrims back from Jeddah to Jakarta.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at 10.55 local time (11.55am Singapore time) in Indonesia's North Sumatra province as a result of the threat, the country's transportation ministry said, adding that all passengers have been evacuated.

