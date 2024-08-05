Indonesian police uncover marijuana network using bed linen, cat toys

JAKARTA — Indonesian police have arrested two people for their alleged links to a marijuana smuggling network, foiling plans to send the drug in packages of bed linen and cat toys from South-east Asia to the United Kingdom, authorities said on Aug 5.

Marijuana busts occur occasionally in Indonesia, but the transnational nature of this case is unusual, Marthinus Hukom, chief of Indonesia's narcotics agency, told reporters.

"This is a new phenomenon as the marijuana from Thailand was sent first to Indonesia then (was destined for) Europe," he said, adding that the two Indonesian nationals planned to send more than 100kg from Jakarta to Liverpool.

Police found more than 30kg of marijuana hidden in packages of bed linen and cat toys during a raid at Soekarno Hatta Airport on July 25. A subsequent raid uncovered more than 80kg of marijuana at a shophouse connected to the same people.

Police estimate the total street value of the haul was 25 billion rupiah (S$2.07 million), Marthinus said.

The two suspects are accused of violating Indonesia's narcotics law, which carries the death sentence as the maximum penalty.

Thailand became one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalise marijuana in 2022. The policy has led to a large increase in recreational use and triggered the launch of tens of thousands of cannabis cafes and retailers.

Earlier this year the Thai government said it planned to re-criminalise cannabis. However, in July, Thailand said it would legislate marijuana for medical use.

