Indonesian president did not consult with energy ministry when revoking China-backed hydro permit, official says

JAKARTA — Indonesia's energy ministry was not consulted before President Prabowo Subianto decided to revoke the permit of a China-backed hydroelectric power plant on the island of Sumatra, an official at the ministry, Eniya Listiani Dewi, said on Thursday (Jan 22).

The government said on Tuesday that it had revoked the permits of 28 firms accused of environmental breaches that worsened last year's deadly floods in Sumatra.

The firms include PT North Sumatra Hydro Energy(NSHE), which runs the Batangtoru hydropower facility. The company is controlled by China's state-run SDIC Power Holdings Co. Ltd.

Eniya Listiani Dewi told reporters that she hadn't been informed why the permit for the plant had been cancelled, or what kind of permit it was.

The hydropower project, worth over US$1.6 billion (S$2 billion), has long been on the radar of environmental activists, with many calling for it to be stopped because of the ecological destruction it has wrought on the biodiverse island.

The presidential office and NSHE did not immediately response to request for comments.

The energy ministry is part of the forestry task force and must have been involved in the decision making process, the task force's spokesperson Barita Simanjuntak told Reuters on Thursday.

