Indonesian President plans to start working from new capital city in July

JAKARTA – Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on June 5 that he plans to start working from the new capital city in July amid concerns over the future of the project following resignations of senior executives overseeing the development.

Mr Widodo said progress in a number of infrastructure development under the first phase of the US$32 billion (S$43 billion) capital city, called Nusantara, on Borneo island, has reached around 80 per cent.

"God willing, in July, I will start working from the new capital city," Mr Widodo said in an Instagram post, adding that preparations to celebrate Indonesia's 79th Independence Day in the new capital in August are well under way.

The head and deputy head of the body overseeing the planned new capital had unexpectedly resigned, an official said on June 3, raising concerns that it would shake investor sentiment.

Mr Widodo earlier on June 5 dismissed the concern when asked whether he is worried about it. He was in Nusantara to inspect the development’s progress and launch more building construction.

