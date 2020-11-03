Indonesian president signs contentious jobs bill: CNN Indonesia

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed new contentious jobs measures into law, news publication CNN Indonesia reported late on Monday, citing finance ministry official Yustinus Prastowo.

The latest version of the bill, comprising 1,187 pages, is aimed at boosting investment in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and was uploaded to the website of the state secretariat ministry on Monday.

Tens of thousands of Indonesians, which include workers and students, have protested in recent weeks against what they see as pro-business changes to labour law while activists warn that improving the investment climate could come at the expense of environmental protection and indigenous land rights.