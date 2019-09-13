Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone

A student in Central Java, Indonesia, threatened his teacher with a sharp sickle when the latter confiscated his phone.

In a viral video, the student can be seen approaching the school menacingly with a sickle in hand demanding for his phone to be returned to him. The cameraman (presumably the teacher) then slides the phone across the floor to the student, who turned to leave after picking up his phone.

Adakah yg tau kejadian ini??? Mohon yg tau diinfokan 🙏🙏🙏 Menurut info yg saya dapat kabar lokasi di Kab. Gunungkidul,... Posted by Yuni Rusmini on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Despite the school's strict no-phone policy, the young man had brought his phone to school to use during class hours, which resulted in his teacher confiscating his phone on the spot.

According to Detik News, the student had gone to school the day after his phone was taken but didn't show up for any of his lessons. He went home later that afternoon before returning with a sickle in hand.

As the school did not want to escalate the situation, the phone was immediately returned. They did, however, call the police to intervene.

A police chief told Indonesian media that the teen had likely only lost control due to a fit of anger. "He's a teenager so his emotions are still unstable, especially now that he's only living with his siblings as his parents are out of town," he explained.