Indonesian teen wakeboards waterlogged streets to protest against floods

JAKARTA - A group of teenagers in Indonesia are wakeboarding the submerged streets of their home town to protest against the urban flooding that regularly plagues much of the tropical archipelago.

After several days of heavy rains in Samarinda city, on Borneo island, the fed-up group launched their waterlogged demonstration in a now-viral Instagram video.

Curious onlookers gaped as Muhammad Fahri Ramadhan, 19, showed off a few tricks as he carved up the dirty, waist-high water - pulled by a car instead of a boat.

In the background, a narrator complained about the annual flooding in the city of more than 800,000.