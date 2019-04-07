Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free

"Kidney for sale. I am selling my kidney for the treatment of my child's brain tumour," read the sign around Eli Kristianto's neck.

Desperate to raise money for his son's surgery, the 59-year-old had decided to sell his kidney. Not knowing how to find a buyer, he had stationed himself at the entrance of Tanjung Balai Karimun port in Riau with his sign.

Photos and videos of the heart-wrenching scene circulated on social media and Kristianto's story made headlines in Indonesia last week.

Kristianto's son, Elandra Wiguna, 23, had been receiving medical treatment at Muhammad Sani Regional General Hospital (RSUD), but was sent home because the family was constrained by costs, reported Kumparan.

After Kristianto's story went viral online, RSUD announced that they would operate on Wiguna for free. They also said that their initial plan to transfer Wiguna to another hospital in Batam had been cancelled.

A neurosurgical team consisting of eight doctors operated on Wiguna on July 1. Doctors told Indonesian media that the surgery went smoothly and that Wiguna is in stable condition.