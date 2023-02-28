Indonesian woman allegedly cuts off boyfriend's penis after he threatened to leak their sex videos

An enraged Indonesian woman allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis after he threatened to leak their sex videos when she refused to sleep with him.

The incident took place in a hotel in Kota Sibolga, North Sumatra, on Feb 25, according to Indonesian media reports.

The man, 28, wanted to have sex with the woman, known only by the initials AST, whom he has known for about seven months, but she was “not in the mood”, said the police.

The man, identified by his initials OG, then threatened to spread videos of their intimate activities.

“When he was ready to take a shower, the suspect carried out the attack. She took a knife belonging to the man and cut off his penis,” Sibolga police chief Taryono Rajarja said.

Ms Evi Wahyuni Siregar, a receptionist at the hotel, said the 28-year-old woman approached her for help after the incident.

The victim was howling in pain and bleeding profusely, said Ms Siregar.

The injured man is currently in the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital.

The woman has been detained by the police, but has yet to be charged.

The police said they were waiting to interview the man.

