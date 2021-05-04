Indonesian woman sends poisoned satay to ex-boyfriend, ends up killing delivery man's son instead

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — a vengeful 25-year-old in Indonesia recently tried to kill her ex-boyfriend by sending poisoned food to him.

While the cyanide-laced satay never reached him, the delivery man took the food home and shared it with his family on April 25.

His 10-year-old son died from poisoning after consuming the satay.

The woman, identified as Nani Aprilliani, was arrested on April 30 for premeditated murder, Yogyakarta police said at a press conference on Monday (May 3).

"Her motive was heartbreak because the target married someone else, not her," said the police chief.

Nani was found to have purchased potassium cyanide, meant for use in rat poison, three months prior to the incident from an e-commerce platform.

On April 25, she bought a packet of chicken satay and sprinkled some cyanide into the accompanying sauce.

The young woman then approached a delivery man named Bandiman and asked him to deliver the food to her ex-boyfriend Tomy, instructing him to tell the recipient that the satay was from a man named Hamid.

Nani Aprilliani appears at the Bantul Police Headquarters on Monday (May 3). PHOTO: Kompas

As Tomy was out of town, his wife answered the door and refused to accept the delivery as she didn't know anyone by the name Hamid.

Hence, Bandiman took the food home to break fast with his family.

His wife and son dipped the satay into the sauce and both vomited moments after eating the tainted food.

Speaking with local news outlet Tribun Joga, Bandiman recalled his son saying there was a bitter taste in his mouth. The boy went to the kitchen to fetch some water to drink but collapsed on the way there.

Unconscious and foaming at the mouth, he was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

Nani will be charged with premeditated murder. If convicted, she will face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The police are also on the hunt for an accomplice who allegedly encouraged her to carry out the act of revenge.

Investigations are still ongoing.

