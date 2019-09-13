Indonesians choked by forest fire haze pray for rain

PEKANBARU, Indonesia - Hundreds of people held a mass prayer for rain in a smoke-filled Indonesian city on Friday (Sept 13), desperately hoping that downpours will extinguish forest fires and wash away the toxic haze covering wide swathes of the country.

Illegal fires to clear land for farming are raging on Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands, with firefighters battling round the clock through charred forests, and water-bombing helicopters deployed to douse the flames.

Dense smoke has blanketed Pekanbaru, a provincial capital on Sumatra, leaving the sky dark even at midday and forcing the closure of local schools.

Around 1,000 of the city's residents - many dressed in white Muslim robes with rudimentary face masks - held a prayer on Friday in an open field as a thick, acrid haze drifted around them.

"I'm praying so that the rain will come immediately and this smog will be gone soon," said retired 57-year-old civil servant Rahmad, who goes by one name.

"It's been really bad for the past month - I can't breathe if I don't wear a mask. Some of my neighbours have got really sick," he told AFP.

Friday is a holy day in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, where forest fires are an annual problem but have been worsened this year by particularly dry weather.