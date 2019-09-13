Indonesians choked by forest fire haze pray for rain

Around 1,000 of the city's residents - many dressed in white Muslim robes with rudimentary face masks - held a prayer on Friday in an open field as a thick, acrid haze drifted around them.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PEKANBARU, Indonesia - Hundreds of people held a mass prayer for rain in a smoke-filled Indonesian city on Friday (Sept 13), desperately hoping that downpours will extinguish forest fires and wash away the toxic haze covering wide swathes of the country.

Illegal fires to clear land for farming are raging on Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands, with firefighters battling round the clock through charred forests, and water-bombing helicopters deployed to douse the flames.

Dense smoke has blanketed Pekanbaru, a provincial capital on Sumatra, leaving the sky dark even at midday and forcing the closure of local schools.

Around 1,000 of the city's residents - many dressed in white Muslim robes with rudimentary face masks - held a prayer on Friday in an open field as a thick, acrid haze drifted around them.

"I'm praying so that the rain will come immediately and this smog will be gone soon," said retired 57-year-old civil servant Rahmad, who goes by one name.

"It's been really bad for the past month - I can't breathe if I don't wear a mask. Some of my neighbours have got really sick," he told AFP.

Friday is a holy day in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, where forest fires are an annual problem but have been worsened this year by particularly dry weather.

International concern has been mounting about the long-term impact of such blazes, as rainforests play a vital role in protecting the planet against global warming.

"The haze really affects me tremendously. I can't breathe or do things outside as I normally do," said elementary school teacher Yulinar, coughing and squinting her bloodshot eyes.

The 45-year-old, who also uses one name, said she hoped she and her students could soon return to their shuttered school.

Officials across the border in Malaysia said late on Thursday that some 29 schools would also be closed there on Friday in the region surrounding its haze-hit capital Kuala Lumpur.

The fires in Indonesia have sent toxic smoke floating over Malaysia, triggering a diplomatic row. Nearby Singapore has also warned residents to reduce outdoor activities.

Jakarta is struggling to tame the blazes as many burn underground in carbon-rich peat, which has been cleared across vast areas of the country for plantations.

"I hope farmers and companies stop starting these fires," Mr Rahmad said at the prayer session in Pekanbaru. "It's a man-made disaster."

More about
INDONESIA haze

TRENDING

Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
M1 releases two-year mobile contract price plans for iPhone 11
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby&#039;s business
Fish Leong mortgaged house to fund ex-hubby's business
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay

LIFESTYLE

I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal &amp; other deals this week
$1 xiao long baos, free Old Chang Kee potato chips, limited edition unicorn cereal & other deals this week
Weekend planner Sept 14-15: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, mooncake hunt &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Pay with plastic at Tiong Bahru Market, go on a mooncake hunt & other fun activities
Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
Indonesian student threatens teacher with sickle for confiscating his phone
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
China teen ignores toothache for a year, it turns out to be a tumour
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker

SERVICES