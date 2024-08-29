Indonesia's anti-graft body plans to query president's son about private jet trip

JAKARTA — Indonesia's anti-graft agency plans to ask the youngest son of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to clarify his use of a private jet on a recent overseas trip as well as who paid for the travel, its deputy chief said on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The comments come days after nationwide protests led parliament to shelve plans for legislation that critics said would weaken opponents of Jokowi and also allow his son, 29-year-old Kaesang Pangarep, to run in regional elections.

"An official's son went on a trip using a private jet," the agency official, Alexander Marwata, told Reuters. "The people want to know whether the facilities used had something to do with his parent, as a state official."

Details of the trip, some in social media posts by Kaesang's wife, have sparked public anger.

"If those facilities have something to do with his parent's job, that should be reported as receiving improper gifts," Marwata added, referring to rules that ban officials from receiving gifts. "If they don't, there's no problem."

Kaesang did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear when he would be questioned.

The president's office declined to comment. Celebrated on taking office in 2014 for his humble roots and lack of ties to Indonesia's elites, Jokowi has faced wider scrutiny in recent years as critics accused him of building his own political dynasty, a claim he has denied.

His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was elected as vice president in February and will be inaugurated on October 20, alongside President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

[[nid:698296]]