Indonesia's capital bans single-use plastic bags from markets and malls

Jakarta will ban single-use plastic bags from its street markets and shopping malls from the middle of this year.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

JAKARTA - The capital of Indonesia, a country listed as the second-worst offender for polluting the world's oceans with plastic, will ban single-use plastic bags from its street markets and shopping malls from the middle of this year.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan signed the regulation, seen by Reuters, on Dec 27, following the steps taken by the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, which enforced a ban last year in despair over the trash washed up on its beaches.

Nowhere, apart from China, according to a Science journal report in 2015, dumps more plastic waste in the sea than Indonesia, an archipelago nation of 260 million people.

Unable to cope with the amount of solid waste generated by a metropolitan area that is home to 30 million people, Jakarta's environmental agency says the city's landfills are near capacity, according to media reports.

The new regulation stipulates that shopkeepers and stallholders should provide environmentally-friendly carrier bags in future and the penalties for violations would range from written warnings, to fines of anywhere between US$360 (S$485)and $1,800,(S$2420) and finally suspension or termination of trading permits.

The forms of plastic banned in the regulation include latex, thermoplastic and polyethylene.

Tutum Rahanta, who represents an association of shopping centre tenants, said the government has failed to think through the alternatives.

"Consumers should not be sacrificed," Rahanta said. "The government wanted to (ban plastic bags), but when we asked them what the alternative would be, they never thought about that."

Ardiansyah Rizza, 34, a souvenir vendor in an East Jakarta modern market, said people accepted change was needed, but complained that six months was not long enough to make the move over to shopping without plastic bags.

"The period between January to June is too short," he said.

More about
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Plastics

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
'Why you always get these kinds of roles?': Romeo Tan's mum grumbles
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos

SERVICES