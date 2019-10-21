Indonesia's Jokowi kicks off fresh term after wave of crises

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo will kick off a fresh term Sunday, following a wave of crises and with Jakarta under heavy security days after Islamist militants tried to assassinate his top security minister.

More than 30,000 security personnel were deployed in the capital amid fears of another attack while Widodo, 58, and vice-president Ma'ruf Amin, 76, are inaugurated at a ceremony slated to draw several foreign leaders, including Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad and Australia's Scott Morrison.

Widodo, known as Jokowi -- a popular, heavy-metal-music loving former businessman from outside the political and military elite -- was hailed as Indonesia's answer to Barack Obama when he was first elected in 2014 to lead the world's third-biggest democracy.

But Jokowi's leadership is under mounting criticism after he faced a string of challenges, from nationwide anti-government demonstrations and smog-belching forest fires that sparked diplomatic tensions with Indonesia's neighbours, to deadly unrest in Papua and an economic slowdown.

Recent protests across the archipelago of 260 million were among the biggest student rallies since mass demonstrations toppled the Suharto dictatorship in 1998.